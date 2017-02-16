Developers to face more scrutiny on h...

Developers to face more scrutiny on hotels, big buildings in Asheville

Asheville City Council voted 7-0 to tighten the reins on downtown development and hotels citywide at its meeting on Feb. 14. Photo by Virginia Daffron The people of Asheville gained more power over development in the city with two unanimous votes of City Council at its Valentine's Day meeting on Feb. 14. In the works for over a year, the two votes enacted changes that will bring more projects - and especially more hotels - before Council for review, as well as providing community members with more notification of proposed projects and increased opportunities to weigh in on the plans. Council member Cecil Bothwell said he believes voters expect their representatives to exert some control over development.

