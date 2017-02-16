Crime 55 mins ago 5:06 p.m.2300 lbs. of pot seized in Asheville
Six people in western North Carolina have been arrested after officials found more than a ton of marijuana in a van. Stacy Cox with the Asheville office of North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement told local news outlets that officers found a shipment of nearly 2,300 pounds in a van at a home in Asheville around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
