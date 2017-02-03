County, city to hold joint meeting to discuss partnerships, goals
Brownie Newman, Chair of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, and Esther Manheimer, Mayor of Asheville City Council, will spearhead a meeting between the two governing bodies on Tuesday, Feb. 7. While they are often at the same events, it's been more than a year since Buncombe County commissioners and Asheville City Council members held a formal meeting together. However, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the two governing bodies will hold what's billed as a special joint meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing
|2 min
|Barbara Crosby
|8
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|5 min
|Barbara Crosby
|8
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|It aint necessari...
|158,655
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Tourista
|294
|Most wanted suspect arrested (Jul '16)
|14 hr
|Jonathan Pippinger
|4
|Man charged with assaulting officers (Jun '07)
|Wed
|Anonymous
|43
|Don Dollaz
|Feb 1
|Woof
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC