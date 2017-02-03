County, city to hold joint meeting to...

County, city to hold joint meeting to discuss partnerships, goals

Brownie Newman, Chair of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, and Esther Manheimer, Mayor of Asheville City Council, will spearhead a meeting between the two governing bodies on Tuesday, Feb. 7. While they are often at the same events, it's been more than a year since Buncombe County commissioners and Asheville City Council members held a formal meeting together. However, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the two governing bodies will hold what's billed as a special joint meeting.

