County, city to hold joint meeting to discuss partnerships, goals

Brownie Newman, Chair of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, and Esther Manheimer, Mayor of Asheville City Council, will spearhead a meeting between the two governing bodies on Tuesday, Feb. 7. While they are often at the same events, it's been more than a year since Buncombe County commissioners and Asheville City Council members held a formal meeting together. However, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the two governing bodies will hold what's billed as a special joint meeting.

