Council to vote on tightening downtown development rules

The conversation about proposed changes aimed at giving City Council more oversight of downtown development projects and hotels has heated up as Council prepares to vote on new rules at its Tuesday, Feb. 14 meeting. The city's Planning & Zoning Commission on Feb. 1 voted 6-1 against the changes , while on Feb. 9 the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce said in its newsletter to members that the city should wait until its Comprehensive Plan is complete before making any final decisions on tightening development regulations.

