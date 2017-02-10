Council to vote on tightening downtow...

Council to vote on tightening downtown development rules

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

The conversation about proposed changes aimed at giving City Council more oversight of downtown development projects and hotels has heated up as Council prepares to vote on new rules at its Tuesday, Feb. 14 meeting. The city's Planning & Zoning Commission on Feb. 1 voted 6-1 against the changes , while on Feb. 9 the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce said in its newsletter to members that the city should wait until its Comprehensive Plan is complete before making any final decisions on tightening development regulations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 19 min marksman11 159,011
$500,000 libel damages award in Asheville Faceb... 8 hr Wray 9
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Sat Lora Lee 13
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing Sat Lora Lee 9
i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing Sat TG Muffy Hoffman 9
News Most wanted suspect arrested (Jul '16) Sat Indictments Annou... 9
Asheville needs an Amtrak Station! Feb 10 Never Happen 2
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,303 • Total comments across all topics: 278,829,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC