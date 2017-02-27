Council to pick Board of Education me...

Council to pick Board of Education members on Feb. 28

Asheville City Council often conducts committee business during the afternoons prior to its formal twice-monthly meetings. Beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, Council will interview six candidates for three open spots on the Asheville City Schools Board of Education.

