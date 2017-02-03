Contentious vacation complex back on Board of Adjustment agenda
The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment will consider granting a conditional use permit for a development that would add ten vacation rental homes at 28 Merrills Cove in South Asheville. The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment will see a familiar project on its agenda on Wednesday, Feb. 8. A proposed vacation rental complex calls for construction of 10 homes and an office building on 22 acres of land at 28 Merrills Cove Road in South Asheville.
