Contentious vacation complex back on Board of Adjustment agenda

The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment will consider granting a conditional use permit for a development that would add ten vacation rental homes at 28 Merrills Cove in South Asheville. The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment will see a familiar project on its agenda on Wednesday, Feb. 8. A proposed vacation rental complex calls for construction of 10 homes and an office building on 22 acres of land at 28 Merrills Cove Road in South Asheville.

