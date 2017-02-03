Conscious party: Female Artist Spotlight Night
WHY: Four decades of experience as a singer/songwriter, along with personal research, have shaped Peggy Ratusz' understanding of gender issues in the music industry: "There's still a fairly big margin between how many female-fronted or female solo acts are picked [to play at] local bars all the way to big festivals," she says, noting the greater frequency of male bookings. "But I see it improving all the time, I really do."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Dack-Female Child Abuser
|5 min
|Haha
|2
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|22 min
|kenedy
|158,692
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|2 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|11
|i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing
|7 hr
|Barbara Crosby
|8
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|7 hr
|Barbara Crosby
|8
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|9 hr
|Tourista
|294
|Most wanted suspect arrested (Jul '16)
|22 hr
|Jonathan Pippinger
|4
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC