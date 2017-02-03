Conscious party: Female Artist Spotlight Night

WHY: Four decades of experience as a singer/songwriter, along with personal research, have shaped Peggy Ratusz' understanding of gender issues in the music industry: "There's still a fairly big margin between how many female-fronted or female solo acts are picked [to play at] local bars all the way to big festivals," she says, noting the greater frequency of male bookings. "But I see it improving all the time, I really do."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.