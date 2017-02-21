Commissioners unanimously agree to support prison diversion, community investment programs
The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners soldiered through a nearly six-hour meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21, that had commissioners in lockstep on all agenda items. It also featured a standing-room-only crowd for the first two hours while commissioners heard about the Isaac Coleman Community Investment Program, an initiative that garnered unanimous approval from commissioners.
