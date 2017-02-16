City loses out on $2 million federal ...

City loses out on $2 million federal grant -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Mt. Airy News

A Mount Airy neighborhood including Maple Street, Merritt Street and others, pictured earlier, has been denied federal funding to replace aging water and sewer lines there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Support President Trump 3 hr Muffy Pierce 17
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 4 hr scientia potentia... 159,132
Don Dollaz 8 hr crooked judge zoe... 4
Asheville: Self-Righteousness, Superficiality a... 13 hr Deplorable Infidel 3
News Most wanted suspect arrested (Jul '16) 16 hr Hon Edwin Clontz 10
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing Feb 14 Muffy Pierce 15
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Feb 13 Muffy Pierce 14
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,858 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC