Children organize Asheville protest against Trump's policies

A big crowd of kids and parents gathered at Vance Monument in downtown Asheville on Sunday, Feb. 5, to protest policies implemented and promised by President Donald Trump's administration. After making signs and singing songs at the monument, the protesters made their way down Patton Avenue to Pritchard Park.

