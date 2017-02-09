Carlton: Change needs to happen
The first power surge hit Wednesday night. As we were wrapping up the paper, the lights started flickering, before finally going off for a few minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support President Trump
|1 hr
|Booker Phillips
|4
|Most wanted suspect arrested (Jul '16)
|3 hr
|NOPE NOPE
|8
|Asheville needs an Amtrak Station!
|13 hr
|Brent Turp
|1
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|14 hr
|Endofdays
|158,898
|Celeb E Lizzie Manheimer Announcement
|19 hr
|Alexander
|3
|Ashley Dack-Female Child Abuser
|21 hr
|Willie Leroy Hart...
|3
|Police: Texas man wrote worthless check of $775... (Apr '12)
|Thu
|MadMarthaGrist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC