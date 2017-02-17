Calling (college) students of history...

Calling (college) students of history for new summer internship

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

Put on those latex gloves, we've got primary source material to look into! Mountain Xpress has announced a summer internship for college students interested in local history. Summer interns will have the opportunity to research Asheville's historic citizens, buildings, events, triumphs and tragedies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 1 hr ChromiuMan 159,163
Support President Trump Fri LMAO 20
Don Dollaz Thu crooked judge zoe... 4
Asheville: Self-Righteousness, Superficiality a... Thu Deplorable Infidel 3
News Most wanted suspect arrested (Jul '16) Thu Hon Edwin Clontz 10
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing Feb 14 Muffy Pierce 15
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Feb 13 Muffy Pierce 14
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,217 • Total comments across all topics: 278,968,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC