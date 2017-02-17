Calling (college) students of history for new summer internship
Put on those latex gloves, we've got primary source material to look into! Mountain Xpress has announced a summer internship for college students interested in local history. Summer interns will have the opportunity to research Asheville's historic citizens, buildings, events, triumphs and tragedies.
