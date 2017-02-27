Bomb threats target Jewish centers, schools in several U.S. states
The Anti-Defamation League on Monday said there were reports of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers and schools in several U.S. states. The ADL said it has confirmed reports of bomb threats that occurred in a Jewish community center in Asheville, N.C., the Gesher Jewish Day School in Fairfax, Va., and the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville, Md.
