Audio & Video: Greensky Bluegrass & Umphrey's McGee Collaborate In Asheville

Last night Umphrey's McGee began a two-night stand at Exploreasheville.com Arena in Asheville, North Carolina for the 2nd annual Blue Ridge Rockway series. Friday's action began with a set by Greensky Bluegrass that featured a member of UM sitting-in and ended with GSBG members joining the headliners for a Black Sabbath cover.

