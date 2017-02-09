At the Bartlett: Sallie Ford uses her indie-rock music to face her demons - Thu, 09 Feb 2017 PST
With three albums under her belt and a solid fan base in her adopted hometown of Portland and beyond, indie-rock singer Sallie Ford, who originally hails from Asheville, North Carolina, had every reason to be confident about her future. But a band breakup , a new musical venture that put her voice front and center and a year off from playing music made Ford doubt herself as a musician.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
