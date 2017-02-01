Asheville Gallery of Art February 201...

Asheville Gallery of Art February 2017 Art Show: "For the Love of Art"

Asheville Gallery of Arts February show, "For the Love of Art" features the work of three new Gallery artists and beautifully illustrates their love and passion for painting. The show runs from February 1-28 during Gallery hours 11 a.m-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

