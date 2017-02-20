APSU Center of Excellence for The Cre...

APSU Center of Excellence for The Creative Arts presents alumnae reading, short film screening

The Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts welcomes two alumnae to campus as author Laurie Cannady and filmmaker Jennifer Callahan return on Thursday, February 23rd, 2017 for a reading and a short film screening. The reading and screening will take place at 4:00p.

