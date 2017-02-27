Annual free 'Talk to a Lawyer' Day is...

Annual free 'Talk to a Lawyer' Day is March 3

The North Carolina Bar Association's 10th annual 4ALL Statewide Service Day will take place on Friday, March 3. Volunteer attorneys will staff call centers in Asheville and other cities in North Carolina. The phone number for Asheville's call center is 1-800-289-0013.

