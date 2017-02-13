Age difference a big factor in retire...

Age difference a big factor in retirement decisions

Even a small difference in years between two people can affect when you retire, how much you need to save and how those savings are invested. As you approach retirement together, that age gap becomes a factor in decisions about when you retire and when you take Social Security, and in planning how much money you need to save and how it should be invested.

