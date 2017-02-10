Acoustic Asheville: Jonathan Santos
Jonathan Santos is an artist of many talents but he has a singular goal - to inspire. He writes and sings with that very message in mind and hopes to be a force for positive change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
