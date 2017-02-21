Acoustic Asheville: Ashley Heath

Acoustic Asheville: Ashley Heath

Combining a love of Americana, blues and folk music, Ashley Heath quickly gained notice on the local scene after releasing her debut album less than a year ago. She's already playing some of the bigger venues in Asheville and will be onstage with her full band at The Grey Eagle on Saturday, March 4, for the Hunger Relief Benefit concert.

