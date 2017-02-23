23 Skidoo takes home the Grammy for B...

23 Skidoo takes home the Grammy for Best Children's Album

Read more: Mountain Xpress

Former Ashevillean Secret Agent 23 Skidoo was awarded a Grammy for Best Children's Album for his record Infinity Plus One . The album, recorded at Echo Mountain, is high concept, genre-crossing, and was the kid-hop artist's leap into all-ages music.

