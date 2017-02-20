2016 was the third consecutive year of record passenger utilization...
Asheville Regional Airport is reporting the highest number of annual passengers in its 56-year history, with enplanements up 5.6% and deplanements up 4.5% , for a total of 826,648 passengers flying in and out of the airport in 2016. This is a five percent increase over the previous record year, set in 2015, and sustains AVL as the fourth largest commercial service airport in North Carolina.
