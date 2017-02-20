2016 was the third consecutive year of record passenger utilization...

Asheville Regional Airport is reporting the highest number of annual passengers in its 56-year history, with enplanements up 5.6% and deplanements up 4.5% , for a total of 826,648 passengers flying in and out of the airport in 2016. This is a five percent increase over the previous record year, set in 2015, and sustains AVL as the fourth largest commercial service airport in North Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.