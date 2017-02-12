12 Days of Christmas Bingo winners an...

12 Days of Christmas Bingo winners announced

Siblings Pressley, 10, and Marrin, 7, Edmonds, of Canton, were two of the winners of the Downtown Waynesville Association's 12 Days of Christmas Bingo promotion. During the holiday season, the Downtown Waynesville Association hosted a 12 Days of Christmas Bingo event, which encouraged shoppers to explore Main Street shops looking for hidden game pieces.

