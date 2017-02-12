12 Bones River moves to the Foundation
Asheville's iconic 12 Bones Smokehouse moved its river location to the up-and-coming Foundation development, just south of the previous 12 Bones River location. The casual restaurant serves up the same mouth-watering barbecue as before, but now in a larger location, with lots of Asheville vibe.
