12 Bones River moves to the Foundation

12 Bones River moves to the Foundation

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Mountaineer Publishing Company

Asheville's iconic 12 Bones Smokehouse moved its river location to the up-and-coming Foundation development, just south of the previous 12 Bones River location. The casual restaurant serves up the same mouth-watering barbecue as before, but now in a larger location, with lots of Asheville vibe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 55 min Endofdays 159,336
Support President Trump 2 hr Muffy Pierce 30
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing 2 hr Muffy Pierce 19
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 2 hr Muffy Pierce 18
Now Hiring: Judicial Clerks Needed 6 hr Lord M Karl Reidi... 1
i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing 10 hr Barbara Crosby 10
Asheville Sucks! Tue Billy Blowmeat 4
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Sudan
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,713 • Total comments across all topics: 279,094,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC