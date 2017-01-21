Women Will March Well Beyond Washington Against Donald Trump
The Women's March on Washington, described as a "counterprogramming to the Inauguration," is developing into a formidable social movement with both local and global roots. Every day, thousands of marchers have expressed their enthusiasm in social media posts describing the protest signs they plan to carry and "pussy hats" they will wear.
