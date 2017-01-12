What's Linda-Marie Barrett reading?

What's Linda-Marie Barrett reading?

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Last year, author Sherman Alexie canceled his visit to Asheville, N.C., a result of his stand against the state's law banning transgender people from the bathroom of their choice. At the time, Barrett, the general manager of Asheville's Malaprop's Bookstore/Cafe, sent an op-ed to the New York Times .

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Am Lazy, Trifling, Arrogant, Insolent (Oct '11) 2 hr MartyMadTackitt 22
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 2 hr zebra 157,145
Adrien Fleming 2 hr shotcaller 1
News Black Mountain woman arrested on probation viol... (Mar '08) 3 hr shotcaller 21
Time to CONSOLIDATE Avl City and Buncombe Count... Jan 12 Barry Soetoro 3
Cult in Asheville (Dec '10) Jan 12 Hooch 109
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Jan 11 frank 8
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,573 • Total comments across all topics: 277,912,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC