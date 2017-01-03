Western Primary Routes Cleared by DOT

Western Primary Routes Cleared by DOT

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Mountaineer Publishing Company

"Things went better than expected today and the sun certainly helped," Division 11 Maintenance Engineer Charles Reinhardt said. "Drivers need to be aware that there are still some hard-packed spots, and overnight low temperatures increase the risk of black ice as water re-freezes on treated roads."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 22 min Timmee 156,649
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) 10 hr BackwoodsBabe 39
The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d... 15 hr Mr-Smelly 11
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Sat Marty Tackitt 4
News WNC sees unease over corporal punishment (Apr '08) Sat Keith RetardGunB... 227
Teaching Credential & Relocating Jan 5 Wang 20
Review: Hipps Stone Sales (Feb '14) Jan 5 hipslover 8
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,763 • Total comments across all topics: 277,731,393

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC