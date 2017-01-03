Weekend Picks: Friday, Jan. 6 - Sunday, Jan 8
Mora Contemporary Jewelry is highlighting fiber artist and jeweler Lisa Klakulak during the month of January. The opening reception is Friday, Jan. 6 from 5-8 p.m. Photos of Lisa Klakulak's jewelry courtesy of Mora Contemporary Jewelry Check out this list of weekend highlights and visit the Mountain Xpress Community Calendar for a complete list of weekend events! 'Running From Madness' at PUSH Skate Shop 25 Patton Ave., 225-5509, facebook.com/PushSkateShop/ Through MO - Running From Madness , a group show curated by Maxx Feist.
