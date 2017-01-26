Weekend Picks: Friday, Jan. 27 - Sunday, Jan 29
The Asheville Humane Society and the Asheville Museum of Science team up for a pet adoption event and a special Science Pub event tonight, Friday, Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. Check out this list of weekend highlights and visit the Mountain Xpress Community Calendar for a complete list of weekend events! Science Pub: Meet Your Dog An Introduction to the Science Underlying Your Dog's Behavior 254-7162, ashevillescience.org FR , 5:30pm - Science Pub: "Meet Your Dog An Introduction to the Science Underlying Your Dog's Behavior," presentation by Kim Brophey, applied ethologist. Free to attend.
