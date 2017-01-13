Weekend Picks: Friday, Jan. 13 - Sunday, Jan. 15

Beginning today, Friday, Jan. 13 and running through Saturday, May 13, The Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center is hosting the Zola Marcus: Kinetic Origins exhibition, which includes Zola Marcus' early representational and Cubist works as well as his more abstract later paintings. Marcus attended the 1953 Summer Institute at Black Mountain College and the show explores the impact that his short time at the college had on his life and practice and how his work has contributed to the college and its legacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.