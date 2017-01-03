Weekend Highlights for Jan. 6-7
The New Year is here, and what better time to get out and about this weekend? Whether you want to stay in Haywood County, venture out to Asheville, here's what's going on in the area and some highlights of the events you won't want to miss! Saxophonist Tyler Kittle will perform jazz during a Sunday Concert at the Canton Library from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. The library is located at 11 Pennsylvania Ave., Canton. This concert is part of the Library Concert Series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Endofdays
|156,464
|The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d...
|1 hr
|Ruthannie
|6
|Teaching Credential & Relocating
|22 hr
|Wang
|20
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Thu
|Muffy Pierce
|2
|Review: Hipps Stone Sales (Feb '14)
|Thu
|hipslover
|8
|Accident reported on New Leicester Highway (Jul '08)
|Dec 30
|Muffy Pierce
|16
|Growing festival puts squeeze on downtown (Feb '07)
|Dec 30
|Muffy Pierce
|2
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC