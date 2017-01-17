Watch This Adorable Puppy Reunite With the Firefighters Who Rescued Her

With a sweet cream cheese "frosting" and chopped milk chocolate, this take on red velvet cake will knock the socks off your guests. When firefighters Mike Stageman, Joshua Adell, Bentley Andres and Zac Bass pulled a badly-burned puppy from the wreckage of a burning Asheville, North Carolina home in October, they didn't expect her to make it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.