Warning: Triangle braces for winter storm; 5-7 inches of snow forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for snow across the Triangle starting at 7 p.m. today and extending through 7 p.m. Saturday. "Most of the heaviest precipitation will occur between midnight and noon Saturday," the weather service said Thursday.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Buncombe County was issued at January 06 at 9:35AM EST

