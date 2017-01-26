Violinist Gaelynn Lea brings her solo...

Violinist Gaelynn Lea brings her solo performance to Asheville

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

FIDDLING WITH ATMOSPHERE: Duluth, Minn.-BASED Gaelynn Lea leveraged her successful appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts into a bravura one-woman tour featuring violin, looping pedal and voice. The career of violinist and singer Gaelynn Lea got a big boost when she won last year's Tiny Desk Contest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 1 hr scientia potentia... 158,061
News Haywood County arrests/citations (Jul '08) 8 hr Howard 5
New Asheville Mugshots (Nov '13) 9 hr John 8
Asheville Arrests Mugshots now online (Aug '12) 9 hr John 4
Its time to end the Appalachian trail (Oct '15) 10 hr Fjenk 21
Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments 15 hr Eddie 10
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing 20 hr Pastor Hunnicutt 3
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,020 • Total comments across all topics: 278,292,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC