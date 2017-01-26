Violinist Gaelynn Lea brings her solo performance to Asheville
FIDDLING WITH ATMOSPHERE: Duluth, Minn.-BASED Gaelynn Lea leveraged her successful appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts into a bravura one-woman tour featuring violin, looping pedal and voice. The career of violinist and singer Gaelynn Lea got a big boost when she won last year's Tiny Desk Contest.
