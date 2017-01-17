Video Debut: "I'm Afraid of Americans"

Video Debut: "I'm Afraid of Americans"

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

In time for the presidential inauguration, local indie-rock/reggae trio The Get Right Band releases its cover of David Bowie's "I'm Afraid of Americans." The video features cameos by Asheville locals and fellow musicians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 5 min Endofdays 157,568
News Agents raid Smiley's Flea Market near Asheville (Jul '10) Thu BR749Z 30
Its time to end the Appalachian trail (Oct '15) Wed frank 16
News 3 charged in home invasion (Jan '09) Wed Jessica25 112
News Can women orgasm during childbirth? Jan 17 ynotpw 1
airbnbs Jan 17 frank 13
Adrien Fleming Jan 16 interested 3
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,839 • Total comments across all topics: 278,103,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC