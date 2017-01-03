US had near record heat, costly weather disasters in 2016
In this Aug. 12, 2016 file photo, visitors from Korea shield themselves from the early morning sun as they tour the Capitol in Washington, with temperatures lingering in upper 90s. FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2016 file photo, visitors from Korea shield themselves from the early morning sun as they tour the Capitol in Washington, with temperatures lingering in upper 90s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|7 min
|scientia potentia...
|156,825
|airbnbs
|4 hr
|Willard1000LIES
|8
|Development Ser Dir Jason Nortz Quits Already
|6 hr
|Educator
|2
|Time to CONSOLIDATE Avl City and Buncombe Count...
|6 hr
|Educator
|1
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Mon
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
|Cooper names NC governor transition team Read S...
|Mon
|Deplorable Infidel
|11
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Mon
|Deplorable Infidel
|5
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC