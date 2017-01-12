US had near record heat, costly weather disasters in 2016 -
With steamy nights, sticky days and torrential downpours, last year went down as one of the warmest and wildest weather years on record in the United States. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Monday that 2016 was the second hottest year in the U.S. as Alaska warmed dramatically and nighttime temperatures set a record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|43 min
|marksman11
|157,116
|I Am Lazy, Trifling, Arrogant, Insolent (Oct '11)
|5 hr
|D123GAAB
|19
|Time to CONSOLIDATE Avl City and Buncombe Count...
|Thu
|Barry Soetoro
|3
|Cult in Asheville (Dec '10)
|Thu
|Hooch
|109
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Jan 11
|frank
|8
|airbnbs
|Jan 11
|frank
|9
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|Jan 11
|Goosifer
|290
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC