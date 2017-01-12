US had near record heat, costly weath...

US had near record heat, costly weather disasters in 2016 -

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Middlesboro Daily News

With steamy nights, sticky days and torrential downpours, last year went down as one of the warmest and wildest weather years on record in the United States. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Monday that 2016 was the second hottest year in the U.S. as Alaska warmed dramatically and nighttime temperatures set a record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 43 min marksman11 157,116
I Am Lazy, Trifling, Arrogant, Insolent (Oct '11) 5 hr D123GAAB 19
Time to CONSOLIDATE Avl City and Buncombe Count... Thu Barry Soetoro 3
Cult in Asheville (Dec '10) Thu Hooch 109
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Jan 11 frank 8
airbnbs Jan 11 frank 9
Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10) Jan 11 Goosifer 290
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,942 • Total comments across all topics: 277,896,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC