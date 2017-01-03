Underbelly hosts special Spanish dinner
Chef Katie Button will cook with Underbelly chef Chris Shepherd at a special Spanish dinner at Underbelly on Jan. 16. She is the chef of Curate restaurant in Asheville, NC, and the author of "Curate: Authentic Spanish Food from an American Kitchen."
