Underbelly hosts special Spanish dinner

Underbelly hosts special Spanish dinner

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Chef Katie Button will cook with Underbelly chef Chris Shepherd at a special Spanish dinner at Underbelly on Jan. 16. She is the chef of Curate restaurant in Asheville, NC, and the author of "Curate: Authentic Spanish Food from an American Kitchen." less Chef Katie Button will cook with Underbelly chef Chris Shepherd at a special Spanish dinner at Underbelly on Jan. 16. She is the chef of Curate restaurant in Asheville, NC, and the author of "Curate: Authentic ... more The cover of "Curate: Authentic Spanish Food from an American Kitchen" by Katie Button.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 2 min scientia potentia... 156,489
The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d... 6 hr Ruthannie 6
Teaching Credential & Relocating Thu Wang 20
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Thu Muffy Pierce 2
Review: Hipps Stone Sales (Feb '14) Thu hipslover 8
News Accident reported on New Leicester Highway (Jul '08) Dec 30 Muffy Pierce 16
News Growing festival puts squeeze on downtown (Feb '07) Dec 30 Muffy Pierce 2
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Buncombe County was issued at January 06 at 3:28PM EST

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,951 • Total comments across all topics: 277,670,844

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC