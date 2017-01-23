UNC wants to waive tuition for grads ...

UNC wants to waive tuition for grads of N.C. Science and Math school

17 hrs ago

It looks like the UNC system will try this spring to persuade legislators to reinstate a tuition waiver for graduates of the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics who choose to attend one of the system's universities. Board of Governors members put the request on their wish list for the N.C. General Assembly's 2017 session, and their chairman, Asheville lawyer Lou Bissette, afterward said he's "very hopeful" the state House and Senate will go along.

