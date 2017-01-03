UNC Asheville recognized as a oeBest Value Collegea by 2017 Kiplinger...
UNC Asheville is once again among the top 100 "Public College Values" in the 2017 rankings released by Kiplinger. Among public colleges ranked by Kiplinger, UNC Asheville is ninth for lowest cost per year for in-state residents.
