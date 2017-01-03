UNC Asheville celebrates 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. week with...
Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Week 2017 at UNC Asheville to Feature Keynote Lecture by Walter Kimbrough, President of Dillard University UNC Asheville will hold a week of special events dedicated to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., highlighted by the keynote lecture on Jan. 19 by Walter M. Kimbrough , president of Dillard University in New Orleans.
