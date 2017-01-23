Tuesday History: Martin Luther King's historic Montreat speech, part 2
AVOIDING DISRUPTIONS: On the day of King's arrival, the Asheville Citizen quoted Buncombe County Sheriff Harry P. Clay, who acknowledged the potential presence of "certain outside violent hate groups." The sheriff went on to say, "It is my intent that this county remain peaceful and law-abiding."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|7 min
|marksman11
|157,902
|Its time to end the Appalachian trail (Oct '15)
|16 hr
|BaileyKnows
|19
|Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments
|23 hr
|Bill
|8
|drug addict building your roads (Jun '14)
|Tue
|frank
|3
|Moments in time -
|Sun
|Frances Ingram
|1
|Kassie Renee Snyder
|Sun
|vvv
|2
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|Jan 21
|fred
|2
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC