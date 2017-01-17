Thousands expected at Women's March on Asheville on Jan. 21
Organizers of the Women's March on Asheville say they expect the city's streets to be filled with demonstrators as locals join in solidarity with the national Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21. Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer will kick off the event at 11 a.m. at Pack Square Park. Other speakers will include state Senator Terry Van Duyn , Nikki Harris of Planned Parenthood, Rev.
