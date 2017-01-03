The Latest: Lost hikers rescued from frigid NC mountains DURHAM, N.C. ...
Rescuers have found two hikers missing for more than a day in the frigid North Carolina mountains without food and water and only a small fire for warmth. The North Carolina Emergency Response Team said in a news release that a helicopter using a tool that can detect heat found the hikers around 5 p.m. Saturday in the Shining Rock Wilderness area about 25 miles southwest of Asheville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|46 min
|Endofdays
|156,672
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|2 hr
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
|Cooper names NC governor transition team Read S...
|2 hr
|Deplorable Infidel
|11
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|2 hr
|Deplorable Infidel
|5
|airbnbs
|9 hr
|frank
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|22 hr
|BackwoodsBabe
|39
|The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d...
|Sun
|Mr-Smelly
|11
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC