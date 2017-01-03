The Latest: Lost hikers rescued from frigid NC mountains DURHAM, N.C. ...

The Latest: Lost hikers rescued from ...

The Latest: Lost hikers rescued from frigid NC mountains

Rescuers have found two hikers missing for more than a day in the frigid North Carolina mountains without food and water and only a small fire for warmth. The North Carolina Emergency Response Team said in a news release that a helicopter using a tool that can detect heat found the hikers around 5 p.m. Saturday in the Shining Rock Wilderness area about 25 miles southwest of Asheville.

