Suspected bank robber apprehended in ...

Suspected bank robber apprehended in Haywood County

Buncombe County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man suspected of robbing two Asheville area banks in Haywood County on Tuesday. The man, whose name has yet to be released, was driving a Jeep Liberty with reportedly stolen Florida license plates, when he was pursued by deputies who were tracking him via his cell phone.

