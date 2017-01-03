Suspected bank robber apprehended in Haywood County
Buncombe County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man suspected of robbing two Asheville area banks in Haywood County on Tuesday. The man, whose name has yet to be released, was driving a Jeep Liberty with reportedly stolen Florida license plates, when he was pursued by deputies who were tracking him via his cell phone.
