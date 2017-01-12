Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc. (SSGT) Acquires Vacant...
Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc. Acquires Vacant Industrial Building in Asheville, North Carolina with Plans to Convert into a Self Storage Facility / EINPresswire.com / -- ASHEVILLE, NC-- - Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc. , which is sponsored by SmartStop Asset Management, LLC , recently purchased a vacant industrial building in Asheville, North Carolina with the intention of converting it into a self storage facility with approximately 650 units and 72,000 net rentable square feet. "Asheville has been experiencing steady growth in population for the past 40 years," said H. Michael Schwartz, chairman and CEO of SSGT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|9 min
|Timmee
|157,031
|Time to CONSOLIDATE Avl City and Buncombe Count...
|13 hr
|Barry Soetoro
|3
|Cult in Asheville (Dec '10)
|17 hr
|Hooch
|109
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Wed
|frank
|8
|airbnbs
|Wed
|frank
|9
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|Wed
|Goosifer
|290
|Development Ser Dir Jason Nortz Quits Already
|Jan 10
|Educator
|2
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC