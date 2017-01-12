Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc. (SSGT) Acquires Vacant...

Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc. ...

Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc. Acquires Vacant Industrial Building in Asheville, North Carolina with Plans to Convert into a Self Storage Facility / EINPresswire.com / -- ASHEVILLE, NC-- - Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc. , which is sponsored by SmartStop Asset Management, LLC , recently purchased a vacant industrial building in Asheville, North Carolina with the intention of converting it into a self storage facility with approximately 650 units and 72,000 net rentable square feet. "Asheville has been experiencing steady growth in population for the past 40 years," said H. Michael Schwartz, chairman and CEO of SSGT.

