Stories on Stage presents a oeMaking the best of a bad situation,a ...

Listen to This, stories on stage presents "When Life Pelts You with Lemons: stories of making the best of a bad situation." Featuring stories by: Kim Winter Mako Eamon Martin Bill Wilson and more plus a song and banter by Josh Batenhorst Thursday, January 26th at 7:30 PM 35 Below 35 E. Walnut Street, Asheville, NC 28801 Tickets; $15 call 254-1320 or go to www.ashevilletheatre.org or visit the ACT box office Free lemonade served.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.