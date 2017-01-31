Smart bets: The Steel Woods
"When I would go play in my hometown, it seemed that everyone I played with was a bluegrass player, so naturally these Appalachian mountains bled into my sound," says Jason "Rowdy" Cope, Asheville native and lead guitarist of The Steel Woods. Cope's history with the genre is discernible in his music, which blends the Southern sounds of old-school bluegrass, outlaw country and bad-boy rock with strong, aching vocals.
