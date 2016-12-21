Smart bets: The Musical of Musicals
The Musical of Musicals is a tribute - wait for it - to the musical genre. Featuring five performances in the style of different theater masters, from an Andrew Lloyd Webber rock show to a bubbly Rodgers & Hammerstein offering, it's a masterpiece made for musical lovers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 min
|ChristineM
|156,330
|Teaching Credential & Relocating
|8 hr
|MartyGRISTmotel
|9
|Accident reported on New Leicester Highway (Jul '08)
|Dec 30
|Muffy Pierce
|16
|Growing festival puts squeeze on downtown (Feb '07)
|Dec 30
|Muffy Pierce
|2
|Thursday arrests: Man arrested for series of Ca... (Jan '08)
|Dec 30
|Muffy Pierce
|23
|Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07)
|Dec 30
|Muffy Pierce
|107
|Buncombe County Mugshots includes Asheville ar... (Sep '12)
|Dec 29
|Warning Warning
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC